A first of its kind for southwestern Ontario.

Krave Markets, a Windsor-based company, has transformed the recently closed cafeteria at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) into a fully self-serve, 24-hour micro market that offers fresh food, snacks, and beverages at no cost to the hospital.

As reported, HDGH made the decision last fall to close both of its in-house cafeterias as part of cost-saving measures.

Krave Markets CEO Steve Nicodemo said the market opened earlier this month.

"Basically the market how it works is full out machines, refrigerators, frozen, and snack cabinets as well that are kind of monitored by inside cameras that identify products as the come out. They're all locked, it allows people to just to tap their card, unlock the doors, grab their items and go," he said.

He said the market offers a variety of products for staff, patients, and visitors.

"We have everything from frozen goods like calzones from Oven 360, we have ice cream, all kinds of beverages as far as Gatorade, Arizona Iced Teas, Cedar Valley Pita Chips, What’s Poppin’ Popcorn as well, it's here local, and we offer all the fresh meals as well," said Nicodemo.

Nicodemo said there are a lot of offerings from local partners.

"We're happy to be local and support local," he said.

"We're always trying to work with new restaurants, establishments around the area to get their products in front of people as well and just support Windsor."

Nicodemo said they're looking to install a second market on the HDGH campus in the near future.