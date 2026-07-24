New scam offering bogus cell phone upgrades

Essex County OPP are warning the public about a new scam making the rounds.

This one involves fraudulent cell phone upgrade offers.

The OPP say scammers will pose as a representative from a legitimate company including Rogers, Bell, or Telus and say the victims are eligible for a free or low cost upgrade to their cell phone.

To process the offer, personal information is collected.

After receiving the new cell phone, contact is made again saying the incorrect device was shipped by mistake and must be returned using shipping information provided by the fraudster.

Police say victims may be left responsible for the cost of the phone, service charges or additional fraudulent activity on their account.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of this scam should report the incident to their local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.