New Sandwich Town pier opens with views of Gordie Howe bridge, focus on reconciliation

The new Queens Dock pier, which overlooks Windsor’s Gordie Howe Bridge, officially opened on Wednesday. CTV Windsor’s Chris Campbell has more.

Pier overlooking Windsor’s Gordie Howe International Bridge opens The new Queens Dock pier, which overlooks Windsor’s Gordie Howe Bridge, officially opened on Wednesday. CTV Windsor’s Chris Campbell has more.

A new public pier overlooking the Detroit River and Gordie Howe International Bridge officially opened Wednesday in Sandwich Town, with officials calling it both a waterfront gathering place and a lasting legacy project for Windsor’s west end.

The new Bezhigoyaak Pier, located at the foot of Mill Street within Port Windsor’s Queen’s Dock greenspace, was partially funded through the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan.

The name Bezhigoyaak, supported by Caldwell First Nation and Walpole Island First Nation, roughly translates to “where waters come together.”

“It’s a really big day for the community,” exclaimed Steve Salmons, president and CEO of the Windsor Port Authority.

“Being a port, we often and fairly and rightfully get accused of blocking access to the water. It became a high priority for the Windsor Port Authority board to open the access to the water, invest in our waterfront, make the waterfront an attractive place for leisure, for peace, for solace.”

Queens Docks pier opens in Windsor overlooking Gordie Howe International Bridge The Queens Docks pier opened in Windsor, Ont. on May 20, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The publicly accessible pier extends approximately 40 feet over the Detroit River and offers views of both the Gordie Howe International Bridge and Ambassador Bridge.

Salmons said he believes it is already becoming a signature viewing location along Windsor’s waterfront.

“Where else in Windsor can you go 40 feet out over the water, view the Ambassador Bridge, the Gordie Howe International Bridge, fish, relax, and take in the geography of living on a waterfront community?” he said.

The project includes landscaped greenspace, benches, Indigenous interpretive elements, pedestrian connections and areas for recreational fishing.

Officials said the pier was designed in consultation with First Nations communities, including features intended to respect the river and traditional Indigenous practices.

Chief Nikki Van Oirschot of Caldwell First Nation said it was important Indigenous communities were involved throughout the process.

“It’s essential to have the history provided by the First Nations so we can tell our own story, and so people can learn about the space that they’re on, who the original caretakers were of the lands and the waters,” she said.

Van Oirschot said the Detroit River historically served as an important transportation corridor for Indigenous communities.

Queens Docks pier opens in Windsor overlooking Gordie Howe International Bridge The Queens Docks pier opened in Windsor, Ont. on May 20, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

“These were the original roadways for our people,” she said.

“We didn’t have roads that we have today, so we used the water to traverse for trade, for visiting.”

Windsor Harbour Master Peter Berry, who is retiring later this year, said the project represents years of effort to improve waterfront access in the city’s west end.

“When I arrived to this port, we were in pretty bad shape 17 years ago. A lot of dumping and crime and issues on the waterfront,” Berry explained.

“For 17 years, I worked in partnership with the community to make a difference, and now to be able to leave this behind for them — absolutely special.”

Berry said the project cost roughly $2.5 million, including approximately $980,000 from the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan, along with donated materials and professional services from community partners and contractors.

He said he hopes the pier helps attract more visitors and investment to Sandwich Town.

“I think this is the start of Sandwich really coming into its own again and coming back to be the town it really should be,” Berry said.

Stephanie Campeau of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said the bridge project team is proud to see the pier become a permanent community landmark.

“The Gordie Howe International Bridge team is thrilled to see this Community Benefits initiative become a legacy landmark in the Sandwich community,” Campeau said.

The pier also includes educational and interpretive elements highlighting Indigenous history and the cultural significance of the Detroit River corridor.

More photos are available here.