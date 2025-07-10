The 3rd annual Run With Responders 5K is quickly approaching.

The event takes place on Sunday, July 27 along Windsor's riverfront trail.

It features a 5K run, along with a kids dash and an 800m run which is sponsored by AM800.

Event co-director Dave Orshinsky says first responders will be participating in the event but the run is also open to the general public.

"You know let's say we have 400 participates, we might have 70 or 80 first responders but all the rest are the regular folks that come out and they should come out and they should thank the first responders for what they do and just be part of that whole celebration if you will," says Orshinsky.

He says this year's run route along the riverfront has changed.

"We're heading west this time, we used to head east on the event so we're heading west on the riverfront trail and we're going all the way down past Streetcar #351 and then we're going into the Windsor Sculpture Gardens, turning around and coming back," he says. "So from a runners perspective, a walkers perspective, it's a lot more interesting, a lot more things to look at this time."

Orshinsky says they're hoping to get 400 participates.

"We're very close to 260 and we have at least a couple weeks to go and we will take registrations right on site on the day of the event on the day of the event as well too," says Orshinsky.

The event supports three charities.

They include Canadian Mental Health Association - Windsor-Essex County Branch, Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics and Windsor Firefighters Benefit.

Orshinsky says they do not have a fundraising goal but are hoping to raise at least $5,000 for each of the organizations.