New rodent rules in LaSalle

An increase in rat complaints leads LaSalle to putting a bylaw in place

New rules to avoid rodents and neglected homes An increase in rat complaints leads LaSalle to putting a bylaw in place

New rules have been set for property owners in LaSalle to avoid rodents and neglected homes.

LaSalle has joined the list of municipalities that have a property standards bylaw, which requires owners to take better care of their properties and avoid garbage, debris, and hazards.

The town says it has received complaints in recent years but didn’t have the power to force compliance.

In the next council term, a debate will be had about hiring more bylaw officers to enforce the new rules.

More complaints tend to be received after empty buildings are demolished.

“We’ve heard from a few residents that it has affected their neighbourhood,” said Crystal Meloche, LaSalle mayor.

“So, we want to make sure that we have those things in place to protect people and make sure that if there’s rules in place when you go to demolish property, this is what you have to do. We didn’t have that. That’s something we need to make sure that the situation doesn’t get worse.”