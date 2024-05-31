A call to all rock and roll fans.

A new bar called The Cherry Rock Lounge is expected to be open this weekend in the heart of downtown Windsor.

The Cherry, located on the second floor of 63 Pitt Street East, will feature live music, gourmet appetizers, free billiards, free arcade games, and plenty of seating space.

The bar, which can hold up to 300 people, is expected to be open seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, and will employ between 15 to 20 people.

Katherine Torok, manager of the new bar, says they're already hearing really positive feedback.

"I think everybody contributing to put a lot of love back into the city is pretty happy to hear that we're trying to do something awesome."



Torok says they will have about six to eight food options that they will change up.



"A small menu, fairly gourmet items, appetizer style. We'd like to keep changing it up and mixing it, but we're going to try to bring in the best quality we can, things that people would like. Easy to do, and fast, and awesome."

Mark Cichonski, Owner of The Cherry, says following the pandemic he hopes the bar gets people out of their homes and back into the community.

"Originally the venue idea was supposed to be pre-recorded music, and then running the idea by everybody, the first thing they would is ask is 'do you have a stage? Is there going to be live music?'. So we switched gears, and if that's what the public was looking for, we figured it's something that we can fill, and fill that void."





He says he's happy to be in the downtown core.



"We've got three wonderful restaurants below us, we're in a great part of the downtown core. I think this is the best block we could anchor ourselves into between the view, the casino [Caesars Windsor], the hotels, the banks. I think it's an exciting opportunity to get the ball rolling, get everyone back downtown, and see the opportunities that are here."



Cichonski adds they're looking to do an official grand opening in mid-June to welcome the entire community to the lounge.

He adds they will be doing contests and giveaways, with prizes such as Detroit Lions tickets, Detroit Red Wings tickets, and more.

The bar is located at the former, most commonly known, Dean Martini's. Other bars have previously occupied the space, and was most recently Insomnia Cafe and Lounge.