The Bourbon Tap and Grill is set to open its doors in Belle River.

Co-owner George Marar says it'll open to the public on Thursday at 4 p.m.



It's the third Bourbon location in Windsor-Essex.



They're also located on Ottawa Street in Windsor and on Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh.



Marar says they hired more than 60 people.



"We did a huge job fair, it was a great success," says Marar. "We did over 200 interviews just for front of the house and probably over 100 for back of the house," says Marar.



He says he's feeling the buzz and excitement in the Belle River community.



"Everytime we're out here just working, everybody just walking by just popping in and tell us how excited they are and they can't wait, they've been regulars for years," says Marar. "We find that everybody in the town has something to do with the place for so long that they're just so excited to see the transformation."



Marar feels it will be a busy grand opening weekend.



"We're full on," says Marar. "We got a full staff going. We're expecting to be pretty much lined up as soon as those doors open and our kitchen is going to be fully opened as well so if you want to try our eats and see what we're all about now's the time."



Marar says a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. with Lakeshore mayor Tracey Bailey.



The Belle River site is located in the former Mr. Biggs Sports Bar and Eatery on Notre Dame Street.



It will include live music, a full kitchen, TV's and a wood burning oven.

