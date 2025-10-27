WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed when they enter or leave the United States.

The changing security regulations, posted in the federal register today, are set to come into force on Dec. 26, although it could take years to be fully implemented.

The posting says the change is necessary for national security and to ensure people are not overstaying their visas.

It says the photo records could be held for up to 75 years.

The department says U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been collecting biometric data from some travellers since 2004.

However, there is currently no comprehensive system in place to collect the same information from people leaving the country.