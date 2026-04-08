The President of the Rotary Club of Windsor 1918 is clearing the air about a discrepancy over an Art in the Park sponsor.

Chick-fil-A has been removed after concerns were raised about donations the founder of the restaurant chain has made to anti-LGBTQ+ groups in the United States and controversial comments about same sex marriage.

The owner of the local franchise was informed of the decision on Monday.

Art in the Park Chair Allan Kidd told AM800 News they were quite willing to take Chick-fil-A's money in order to feed the poor, which is the Rotary's focus.

Rotary President John Curtin told AM800's The Kyle Horner Show that the sponsor was pulled following public backlash.

"Our club is extremely inclusive and many of us have loved ones who are part of the LGBTQ community and its extremely important to us that people feel comfortable."

Curtin apologized for how the sponsorship impacted members of the public.

"On behalf of the club, I'm very sorry to the people that this has offended. We've learned something from it an will have to evaluate how we look at sponsorship going forward."

He says the sponsor was pulled after hearing concerns from members of the community.

"It was some very well thought out letters from those who are concerned who absolutely love Art in the Park and appreciate what Rotary Club of Windsor 1918 has done and this just seems to not be line with the club's values."

He adds that he disagrees with comments that the chair of Art in the Park made.

"The more recent comments about not caring where the funds come from, that's not in line with what our club is and is looking at going forward."

Curtin says the local franchisee has a different perspective as the chain in the U.S., but there will be a policy going forward to examine where funding is coming from.

He adds the revenue lost from the Chick-fil-A sponsorship is insignificant compared to the overall fundraising that Art in the Park is responsible for.

-with files from AM800's The Kyle Horner Show