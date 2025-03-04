Upgrades approved for Co-An Park.

The park, located at 11071 Concession Road 11 in McGregor and co-owned by the Town of Amherstburg and Essex, will see a new playground installed later this year.

In January, Essex administration sought proposals for the design, supply, and installation of playground equipment.

New World Park Solutions Inc. came in with a bid of $389,791.00 and were awarded the tender at Monday night's Essex council meeting.

The Town of Amherstburg agreed to fund 50 per cent of the costs.

Essex officials anticipate installation and the opening this summer.