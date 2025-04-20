Malden Centre Park on County Road 20 in Amherstburg is getting a playground upgrade.

On Monday night, council awarded the $339,940 tender to New World Parks Solutions Inc to construct the new accessible playground.

The community park is used extensively by local baseball and softball groups, and in February 2022, council approved removing the non-compliant playground equipment.

A series of open-houses were held to obtain feedback on proposed park designs, with the design from New World Parks Solutions Inc ranking the highest during public voting held from March 21 to April 4, 2025.

The town will work with the contractor to have the playground ordered and installed as soon as possible.