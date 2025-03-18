More parking spots have been added to a busy downtown Windsor street.

The dedicated spaces are located on the south side of University Avenue between Pelissier Street and Ouellette Avenue.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says it's one of the busiest and most difficult intersections to navigate.

"There's a bunch of businesses in the area that are now doing a lot of SkipTheDishes and food pickups, and it's just been such a hectic mess there without having parking spaces."

The spots come with meters and he says now you have to pay to park.

"More importantly, it's a safety thing too, at the end of the night, or even at the beginning of the night, there's always cars parked there illegally, and you don't know whether you can make a safe right turn," Agostino said. "Everything was always a mess in that corner, and adding those those parking spaces is really going to help make that area safer and give more people places to park when they come and visit our great downtown."

Agostino says the city has been able to shift some parking around.

"We had to remove a few spaces for our bike lanes and now we're adding some more spaces in better places, so it's a great move and much needed for the downtown core," he said.

Agostino thanked the city for their work installing the parking spaces.