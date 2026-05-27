New parade route approved for 2026 LaSalle Strawberry Festival

A new route for the 2026 Strawberry Festival parade in LaSalle has been approved.

Council met Tuesday evening and was asked to approve road closures associated with the parade and the festival.

Due to ongoing construction on Front Road, council was asked to approve road closures along Laurier Parkway at Malden Road and Disputed Road for the parade.

Mike Raymond Drive would also be fully closed from June 8 until June 14 to support festival setup, pedestrian movement, and parking access at the Vollmer Complex.

Administration stated that the parade route needs to accommodate approximately one kilometre of staging space and safe viewing areas, and allow for safe dispersal and pickup at the end.

Council stated during the meeting that they didn’t want to see the festival or the parade paused for this year due to the construction and believed the new route would suffice for 2026.

Councillor Mark Carrick says he doesn’t want to see the festival or parade paused this year.

“Personally, I’m not in favor of cancelling anything. I think we’ve had it every year and I don’t see a serious downside other than some disruption for a couple hours, but I think it’s well worth it and the enjoyment and the tradition that goes along with it.”

Deputy mayor Michael Akpata says the parade route is temporary until construction is complete.

“I like a parade, whether it’s either riding or marching, and I realize that it’s different this year and that we are making an adjustment... the construction will be done in time so that we can go back to what we understand to be “LaSalle normal”. This is just a simple adjustment this year to allow us to have a parade to start off our biggest festival.”

Mayor Crystal Meloche says this option is a safe alternate.

“Making our residents aware that this is a temporary, one-year change. We aren’t taking things away from Front Road, but we’re all well aware of the construction that’s currently taking place there, and this is the safe alternative that’s available.”

Administration stated that LaSalle Fire and Police were both consulted, and neither service had any issues with the temporary route.

The parade will take place on June 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The festival itself will run from June 11 to June 14.