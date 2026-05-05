New legislation capping the price of resale tickets in Ontario is frustrating season seat holders.

They say the policy that came into effect last month makes it harder to offset their costs, as some sell tickets to games they can't attend.

While some turned reselling their seats into a business, many say they subscribe purely for their love of the game and resell tickets only because of how demanding a team's schedule can be and how costly seats have become.

Ryan Van Horne is considering letting go of Toronto Raptors seats he's shared with a friend for 12 seasons because of the legislation.

He says it's getting harder to make it to all the games and more expensive to buy the tickets in the first place.

Unless people split their seats with a much larger group, he says it might not be worth it to subscribe anymore.