Residents in Chatham-Kent will have a new place to get groceries.

A new No Frills store will be opening on St. Clair Street in Chatham on Thursday. (July 24)

Chad & Maegan's No Frills will open its doors and welcome customers to their new 10,000-square-foot home.

This new location will offer a wide selection of grocery items, local produce, and everyday essentials.

A Loblaw official has confirmed that franchisee Chad Bogaert will lead the store.

The opening of this new location will create 45 jobs.

The store will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. On opening day, the first 100 customers will receive a giveaway.

A Loblaw official has also confirmed that at this time there is no plan to open any additional No Name Stores. The existing stores, such as the location at Windsor Crossing, remain in pilot.