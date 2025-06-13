Those visiting Sandwich Town in Windsor will notice a new addition.

A mural has been spray painted on the side of the building located at 3150 Sandwich Street - next to the Dominion House Tavern.

Daniel Bombardier, also known as DENIAL, is a Canadian stencil and mural artist who completed the newest addition to the area.

Stephen Hargreaves, the director of the Sandwich Town Business Improvement Association, commissioned Bombardier and his crew to complete the mural.

Work started earlier this month and wrapped up on Thursday.

The mural reads 'Welcome to Sandwich', and features a number of familiar faces and places such as Tecumseh, Major General Isaac Brock, John Palombo - the owner of Courtesy Bicycles, Mackenzie Hall, and more.

Bombardier says one of the individuals in the painting he knew personally.

"This is a building owned by one of the characters - Mr. Palombo - he used to own this, so it was Courtesy Bikes. I remember coming here and harassing him as a kid, but he was here for 30 years."

He says it was fun to paint.

"So it's like a vintage postcard sent from the future to the past back, and just a really nice sunset."

Bombardier says this mural is special.

"I haven't done a lot of stuff down here but I grew up around here, just around Mic Mac Park. We just finished one over on College [Avenue], and we're going to be doing two basketball courts on Bloomfield [Road] next. But the next one we're doing is the Victoria Tavern, and that's the one I can't wait for."

According to Bombardier, the project took approximately seven full days to completely finish.

The mural also features a 1797 - the year Sandwich was established - as well as a sunset, and a person riding a bicycle.

