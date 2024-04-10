One of the buses of Chatham-Kent's public transit service has received a makeover.

On Monday, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent unveiled the new 'Mobile Mural' bus that will soon be debuting on the streets of Chatham.

This bus, that is part of the Ride CK, features nearly 30 different references to life in Chatham-Kent, from historical figures, landmarks, unique locations and even fun activities.

Some of the notable images include a portrait of Rev. Josiah Henson by local artist Mariah Alexander, an image of Mary Ann Shadd, as seen on the new Canada Post stamp, and a rendering of the Tecumseh Parkway statue.

Other images are classic cars, crows, barn quilts, farmer's fields, and even a reference to the famous Chatham invention - Hawaiian Pizza.

The mayor of Chatham, Darrin Canniff, says this bus was designed as a literal moving piece of art, and is a tribute to many things that make Chatham so great.

The bus was designed in-house and was fully sponsored and wrapped by local business Impact Graphics, at no cost to taxpayers.