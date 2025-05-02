Additional measles exposure point locations are being reported in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health is reporting one new location, while the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) are advising the community of six new exposure locations.

The new location in Chatham includes the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance - Emergency Department on Grand Avenue West on April 30 from 2:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those who were present during this timeframe in Chatham and are not up-to date with their vaccinations are asked to call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.

In Windsor-Essex, the possible exposure locations include:

Spys at 475 Tecumseh Road East in Windsor on April 26 from 2 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Soar Hobby & More at 3153 Walker Road in Windsor on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Transit Windsor the Walkerville 8 Bus on April 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

VCare Clinics Urgent Care Family and Pediatrics at 2285 Howard Avenue in Windsor on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dr. Moncur's Office at 10 Clark Street West in Leamington on April 23 from 11:25 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Uniquely Yours Bed & Bath at 3 Queens Avenue in Leamington on April 22 from 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and April 23 from 9:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The health unit asks anyone who visited these locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.