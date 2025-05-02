Additional measles exposure point locations are being reported in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
CK Public Health is reporting one new location, while the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) are advising the community of six new exposure locations.
The new location in Chatham includes the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance - Emergency Department on Grand Avenue West on April 30 from 2:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Those who were present during this timeframe in Chatham and are not up-to date with their vaccinations are asked to call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.
In Windsor-Essex, the possible exposure locations include:
The health unit asks anyone who visited these locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.