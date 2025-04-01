A new measles exposure point is being reported in Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health is advising the community of the new exposure location within the municipality.

The possible exposure point includes the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Emergency Department on Grand Avenue West in Chatham on March 29 between 9:40 p.m. and 11:50 p.m.

Those who were present during these timeframe who are not up-to date with their vaccinations are asked to call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.

If you are experiencing symptoms of measles and need to visit a healthcare provider, emergency department or walk-in clinic, call first and tell them you have had an exposure and measles symptoms.

Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. A red rash appears on the face 3 to 7 days after the start of the above symptoms. The rash may start from the face and progress down the body.