A new measles exposure location point is being reported in Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health is advising the community of a new exposure point at Old Colony Church located at 22046 County Road in Wheatley.

The exposure happened on May 25 between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

If you were present during this timeframe and are not up-to date with your vaccinations, please call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.

If you are experiencing symptoms of measles and need to visit a healthcare provider, emergency department or walk-in clinic, call first and tell them you have had an exposure and measles symptoms.

Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. A red rash appears on the face 3 to 7 days after the start of the above symptoms. The rash may start from the face and progress down the body.