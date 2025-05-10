The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is advising the community of a new measles exposure location.

This new exposure location in Kingsville takes place over two days.

The location includes the Augustine Villas: Retirement Home and Assisted Living located on Spruce Street North.

The two days include April 30 from 10:45 p.m. to May 1 at 9:05 a.m., the other date includes May 1 from 10:45 p.m. to May 2 at 9:05 a.m. within the entire building.

The health unit asks anyone who visited these locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.

The health unit has confirmed five measles cases in Windsor-Essex for the month of May.