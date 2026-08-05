New map aims to boost cross-border cycling tourism in Windsor-Essex

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island launches new cycle tourism map to coincide with the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge's multi-use path. (Source: TWEPI)

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) has launched a new cycle tourism map to coincide with the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge’s multi-use path.

The free guide features six cycling routes across Windsor, Essex County and Pelee Island, connecting riders to waterfront trails, wineries, attractions, restaurants, accommodations and natural areas throughout the region, totalling 372 kilometres.

The map highlights more than 125 Ontario By Bike-certified businesses, up 56 per cent from the previous edition, and is available online or by request in print.

TWEPI CEO Gordon Orr says the bridge’s free path strengthens the region’s position as a cycling destination by creating a direct connection between Windsor and Detroit.

“We are a cycle friendly destination. This is something that we can underscore. The fact that now you can actually cross the bridge, free of charge, and enjoy experiences on both sides of the border. It’s a great way for people to see us other than if they have to drive over,” Orr said.

am800-news-cyclists-pedestrians-aug5-2026 Cyclists and pedestrians lined up at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Aug. 5, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

The updated map includes cross-border route options and Ride with GPS integration, allowing cyclists to access navigation and route tracking tools while exploring both sides of the border.

Orr says the crossing reinforces the relationship between Windsor-Essex and Detroit.

“No matter what’s going on out of Washington, this just demonstrates the positivity between our two great communities and we really are two-nation destination,” he said.

The multi-use pathway opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday, with hundreds of pedestrians and cyclists lining up to be among the first to cross.

Orr says the turnout on opening day showed just how much interest there is in the pathway.

“I thought I was getting here early, around 7:15 a.m., but what I’ve realized is the line just keeps getting longer and longer, but they’re very much excited. I know someone in line, he came up to me and said, I’m number 14. So they’re actually giving themselves a number, a moniker, if you will, of how they know that they’re the first few that are going to be crossing this international bridge today,” said Orr.

Anyone crossing on the pathway should anticipate a one-way 20-minute crossing by bike or a 45-minute crossing by foot.

From entrance to exit, the path is 3 km/1.8 miles and can be steep in some areas with an approximate 5 per cent incline.

The pathway will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer, with the last entry allowed at 7 p.m.

Anyone planning to use the pathway is reminded to bring their passport.