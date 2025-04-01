Two new long-term care homes in Belle River and Leamington are expected to open next year.

The partnership between the local municipalities and Riverdale Living will see 160 beds available at both locations, where more than half will be private rooms.

The new home in Belle River will replace Tilbury Manor Nursing Home, and the new home in Leamington will replace Franklin Gardens Long Term Care Home.

While the Belle River location was expected to open in the fall of 2025, and the Leamington location was slated to open in summer 2026, Shana Bond, President of Riverdale Living, states that construction is progressing well at both sites - with both locations opening in early 2026.

Bond adds in the statement that the homes will feature secure outdoor spaces for residents, larger resident common areas and air conditioning throughout the home, as well as resident home areas with more intimate and familiar living spaces.

Riverdale Living will open up the wait lists for both locations four months prior to opening, according to Bond.

Construction at both sites began in August 2023. Each project costs $70-million.