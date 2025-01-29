The Town of Amherstburg will officially see a new long-term care home built.

The announcement was made Monday that Building Ontario Fund has entered into an agreement with Arch Corporation to finance four new and redeveloped long-term care homes in rural communities - including Amherstburg.

The new long-term care home will be able to accommodate a total of 160 residents.

This announcement was first made in February 2022, however funding issues due to the rising cost in construction delayed the project.

The long-term care home will be built on the northwest corner of Richmond Street and Fryer Street.

Amherstburg deputy mayor Chris Gibb says there was a delay from the original announcement nearly three years ago.

"The company that had planned to build a 160 bed long-term care home had to put their plans on hold, but the province has come through with an updated funding model, and it's being announced that it's going to be moving ahead. So, we're very excited that the province is increasing the funding."

He says this will allow care to stay close to home.

"There'll be a place for Amherstburg residents and area residents when they need to avail themselves to long-term care. It's going to be 160 beds right in Amherstburg. The company has already purchased the property, so we're expecting construction to begin very, very soon."

Gibb says the space is definitely needed within the town.

"You do find that there's a lot of Amherstburg residents that unfortunately have to go out of town, or have to send their aging relatives out of town to find a long-term care bed. So, we're hoping that with this additional capacity for long-term care that will happen less and we can keep Amherstburg residents near their families where they belong."

Construction is set to begin in the first half of 2025, and is expected to be completed by late 2027.

The other three long-term care homes approved will be built in Lancaster, Prescott, and Tay Valley Township.

The Building Ontario Fund's commitment includes a senior secured loan of $133.6-million to fund construction and operational costs across the four homes.