The Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival may be on the move.

The Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach, the group that runs the event is looking to host this year's festival at McAulliffe Park on St. Alphonse Street instead of Lacasse Park.



The club recently posted on social media, saying the move is due to a number of reasons including a major baseball event in Lacasse Park the same weekend as the festival, along with unsuitability of the park grounds when weather is bad.



The post goes on to say, "McAulliffe Park was selected as it has the appropriate drainage and hard surfaces required to be able to safely and effectively run the event with minimal damage to the park grounds."



The club also stated, "due to the size and extensive nature of the event there are limited options within the town to hold such a large event."



The group says a new site brings new ideas and a new feel.



Last year's event included a full carnival, local craft vendors, food, a kids zone, live entertainment and a beer tent.



The proposed move still needs to be approved by Tecumseh council.



The event is scheduled to run for three days, from August 23 to August 25.

