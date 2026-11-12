New Lakeshore plaza to feature FreshCo, Dollarama, Wendy’s and more

A 3D rendering of the new plaza called Lakeshore Shopping Centre at the southwest corner of County Road 22 and Renaud Line Road. (Photo Credit: Westdell Development website)

More shopping and food options are coming to Lakeshore.

Westdell Development is currently constructing a large plaza called Lakeshore Shopping Centre at the southwest corner of County Road 22 and Renaud Line Road.

The project will include grocery and retail stores such as FreshCo, Shoppers Drug Mart, Dollarama, and Canna Cabana.

The centre will also include food options such as Wendy’s, Mr. Sub, and barBURRITO, with other storefronts to be announced at a later date.

Construction has been ongoing at the site for a couple of months now, with the steel beams up for the FreshCo and Shoppers portion.

Paul Kitson, Senior Vice President of Planning and Development at Westdell Development, says construction is progressing well and is expected to be complete by next year.

“It’s essentially being built together as one, however, when it opens it’s likely going to open in two phases with your FreshCo and Shoppers in spring, and the rest of the development in late summer.”

am800-news-lakeshore-plaza-rendering-2026 A site plan of the new plaza called Lakeshore Shopping Centre at the southwest corner of County Road 22 and Renaud Line Road. (Photo Credit: Westdell Development website)

He says it’s a perfect location.

“We have had direct feedback from a lot of the residents where people are really excited to see this development come, and it’s going to generate I would say over 250 jobs for the neighbourhood. So it’s really exciting for Lakeshore.”

Kitson says this development has been 10 years in the making.

“There hasn’t been any development of this nature I think probably for 20 years. It was the ideal time, we have been having discussions with a lot of the national banners for a very long time. Sometimes how these developments work it’s just a matter of timing, so it was the ideal time where they said ‘okay, yes, right now is the time, we have other residential developments being built’.”

Once complete, the centre will have over 70,000 square-feet of retail options.

The development will also feature hundreds of parking spaces, with the ingress and egress off Renaud Line.