New Lakeshore councillor cites flooding, growth as priorities

A new face will represent Ward 1 on Lakeshore council.

Ryan Lahoud defeated incumbent Ryan McNamara, winning 1,387 votes compared to 554 for the outgoing councillor in Monday’s municipal election.

Lahoud says his decision to run was rooted in a lifelong commitment to community service.

“Anybody that knows me will know this, learning from both my parents, we grew up giving back to the community. Serving others was number one. It was putting yourself second and it’s always putting others first,” Lahoud said.

He says one issue came up repeatedly on doorsteps in northern parts of the ward.

“Their main issue was flood, flood, flood. There’s been flooding there for over 30 years. It’s been non-stop. These beautiful homes, people put tons of money and effort into their into their homes and they’re just worried all the time that their investment is going to be ruined once again every time it rains,” he said.

He says residents want reassurance that future development is happening in the right places.

“I would like to see a vision or a goal looking more into the future, like where do we really want that big and industrial sector to bring in more industry because a lot of people are just worried that it’s creeping into the residential areas,” said Lahoud.

“So that forward thinking that 25 years, 50 years, where do we want to be? What do we want to look like?”

Lakeshore’s new council is expected to be sworn in later this year, with Mayor Tracey Bailey and Deputy Mayor Kirk Walstedt both returning after winning re-election.