Labour peace at the Essex County Library.

Essex County Library has ratified a new three-year collective agreement with its unionized employees, covering about 50 staff across 14 branches, along with drivers and some administrative workers.

The agreement is retroactive to April 1, following the expiration of the previous contract on March 31.

Chief Librarian Adam Craig says both sides are happy with the agreement.

"It’s great news. I think we’ve landed on something in negotiations that’s fair for everybody and serves our overarching goal of continuing to provide great library service," he said.

He said negotiations were collaborative and focused operational updates, housekeeping items from the previous contract, and standard monetary issues.

"I wouldn’t say that it was challenging, but I would say that we wanted to take our time and get the details right," said Craig.

He said the agreement helps the library keep up momentum across Essex County.

"We’re really fortunate to have communities across Essex County that really do support their libraries and we're trying to sustain momentum that we've had over the last couple of years," he said.

"One of our big focuses right now is getting out into the community and reminding folks that we’re here."

CUPE Local 2318 members voted 98 per cent in favour of the deal.

"Our bargaining team worked hard to reach a deal that has benefits to everyone on both sides of the table. Our membership showed that hard work paid off by voting 98 per cent to ratify that agreement," said Local 2318 president Lori Wightman.