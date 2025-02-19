Exciting news for those waiting for Windsor's new indoor pickleball complex to open.

The Pickleplex Social Club has announced the new complex will open on April 1, 2025.

The complex will be located in the Eastown Shopping Centre at 1950 Lauzon Road, and will feature six courts, a full pro shop, a party room, and social gathering spaces.

Construction at the complex has been going well. Currently some areas are seeing drywall being installed, as well as some painting work.

The complex will be available to those of all skill levels, and will even offer a Learn-to-Play program for beginners.

Despite being over a month away from opening, memberships are already being approved for those wanting to join the club.

Gina Facca, Chief Operating Officer for Pickleplex Social Club, says the complex will be available to those of all skill levels.

"One of the things we're going to be offering is Learn-to-Play. I know it's really tough in Windsor to find places to learn how to play pickleball, and we have hired Windsor's probably most popular coach, Mike Graff, and he's going to be leading the way in terms of pickleball lessons for new players, as well as for people who want to get to the next level."

She says the community seems very excited for the opening.

"So I think people are really looking for a better place to play, and that's exactly what we're offering. So, absolutely we're hearing wonderful things from the community, they can't wait for us to open, and we're really, really looking forward to bringing Pickleplex to the community."

Facca says the company is joining the push to "support Canadian".

"Pickleplex is a Canadian company, the founders are all Canadian. I'm in Windsor, two of my partners are in Windsor, and then there's a couple of them in Toronto. So we are a Canadian brand, and all of our profits stay in Canada, the franchisees are all Canadian to date."

The company announced Tuesday that it has entered into lease and franchise agreements in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta and will soon open 23 new locations across Canada.

The complex is approximately 18,000 square feet and will be open 16 hours a day.