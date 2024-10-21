A new indoor pickleball complex is coming to Windsor.

Pickleplex Social Club will open in the Eastown Shopping Centre at 1950 Lauzon Road in early 2025.

Speaking on AM800's 'Mornings with Mike & Meg', Gina Facca, co-founder of Pickleplex Social Club says the Windsor location is the club's fourth complex.



"It's been in the works for a while but finding a location has been a little challenging in Windsor with all of the wonderful things that are happening in our economy in Windsor, so finding a place has been tough," says Facca.



She says the Windsor complex will have six courts, a full pro shop and social gathering spaces.



"It's about 18,000 square feet," she says. "So we're going to have six courts and then they'll be some great social opportunity areas around the courts. The courts will be in the centre. We're going to have a full pro shop which will be awesome, it will be open 16 hours a day."



Facca says the club will offer a 'hybrid model'.



"They'll be different pricing for members compared to people that don't have a membership but we are definitely looking to be inclusive to everyone," says Facca. "I think one of the things that's going to set us apart from every other pickleball club that we see out there is that we are building a network of clubs across Canada, so when you're a member at one, you'll be a member at all."



Facca is the franchisee for the Windsor location.



Pickleplex Social Club is described as a premier indoor pickleball facility offering high-quality courts, amenities, and programming for all levels of play.



Its mission is to make pickleball accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

