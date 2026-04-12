A new home for the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association.

It has relocated its offices to 401 Ouellette Avenue, right at the intersection with Park Street.

It was previously home to a Canada Post office.

DWBIA Chair Chris MacLeod says they have been looking at how they can be better at what they do.

"We looked at this corner that had been vacant since the post office left last year. It really presented us with an opportunity for us to be in the centre of what's going on downtown," he says.

MacLeod says the space presents an opportunity to be in the centre of downtown, more visible for the membership, and more visible for the community.

"This is a really nice bright space. It really was a very cost-effective move, and obviously, we represent the downtown businesses, and they finance us. We need to be very cognizant of how we spend those resources," he says.

The cost to renovate the space was $25,000.

MacLeod says they hope it will increase member engagement.

"Because we're more in the flow of them going to and from their businesses. We're hoping we'll get more engagement from the business community by being more accessible," he says

The DWBIA was previously located at 484 Pelissier Street.