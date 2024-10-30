Firefighters in LaSalle are starting a new holiday tradition.

They're launching the 'LaSalle Gives Back' fundraiser campaign.

LaSalle Professional Firefighters Association President Craig Lussier says firefighters and community volunteers will be out on town streets between November 14 and November 16, disturbing newsletters and collecting monetary donations for St. Andrews Anglican Church – Community Food Bank and LaSalle Hangout for Youth.

He says they will no longer be taking part in the Windsor Goodfellows Holiday Christmas Food Boxes campaign.

"We've been apart of the Windsor Goodfellows for as long as I can remember but we've seen that the need in LaSalle is growing so we came up with this new fundraiser called 'LaSalle Gives Back' where we're going to collect donations and all proceeds are going to go to local food banks and all money raised is going to stay in LaSalle," he says.

Lussier says it was a tough decision to leave the Goodfellows campaign.

"Windsor Goodfellows has been a great campaign that we've been apart of for many many years but a large portion of the funds raised went back to Windsor and we've seen the need in LaSalle over the past few years so we figured it was time to make the change and help our local community," says Lussier.

He says all money raised will stay in LaSalle.

"Growing up in the Town of LaSalle I'm constantly seeing posts on Facebook and social media of the LaSalle Food Bank collecting donations and running out of food, so we figured it was time to collect this money and be able to donate it back to the food bank," he says. "There's obviously a great need in LaSalle and it's growing drastically over the years."

Lussier says there is no fundraising goal for this year's campaign.

He says all donations collected will help the community out.