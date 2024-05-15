A number of new fast food restaurants are coming to Amherstburg.

At a special council meeting on Tuesday evening, councillors approved some by-law and zoning changes to pave the way for development.



Councillor Linden Crain says Dr. Maxwell Abraham presented to council, and fellow councillor Don McArthur asked what will be built next to the Tim Hortons on Sandwich Street South.



He confirmed that a Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Burger King will be tentatively built next to the Tim Hortons.



Crain says it's tentative and things could always change, but as of now it's a good news story for the community.



"I posted it to Facebook, there was some comments about we don't need more fast food chains, but really how I look at it is it's more commercial tax revenue for the town. It's also creating jobs, I used to work for McDonald's back in the day, and there's about 50 employees there that were good paying jobs. This is close to 100, if not over 100, jobs," he said.



He says with development taking place, council does have a traffic calming study and transportation master plan underway which is set to come back before the end of the month.



"So once we get that back we're going to identify where things can be improved. But also the developer on this site next to Tim Hortons went through their own traffic study as part of the planning process. They're working with the Town and had to pay for a traffic study to make sure that they're not impacting current traffic and creating headaches."



Crain says he's glad to see the land being developed, as it's been vacant for a number of years, and he's hearing good things so far.



"I would say fairly positive, like I mentioned good paying jobs, and it's just more options for people who are living in Amherstburg to grab a bite to eatm" he said.



In terms of next steps, the developer came to the meeting asking for an amendment for patios to be built for each restaurant.



Crain says that will involve a statutory public meeting, and then come back to council for final approval at a later date.



Anything else related to the project is being done with the planning group.

