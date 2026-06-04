New fashion hub opens in Walkerville to support local designers

A new fashion hub is launching in Windsor’s Walkerville neighbourhood, aimed at supporting local designers, filling a gap left by the suspension of St. Clair College’s fashion program.

Fashion Week Windsor-Essex is behind the initiative, offering shared workspace, industry equipment, and future workshops.

Organization chair and former college instructor, Lori Moore, says the space gives designers access to tools and room to create.

“It’s to give opportunities to the public, as well as local young designers to have a space where they can come, they can use industry standard equipment, utilize the space for cutting, sewing, developing their brands as well too, and then they have some printing facilities as well,” Moore said.

Organization president Stephen Drouin says the hub is about helping people grow professionally.

“We are here to mentor in the way of ensuring that what they’re doing and how they’re doing is successful, that they think of it as an investment rather than something that they’re just paying monthly to do, we’re here to help them succeed and progress,” Drouin said.

Larissa Kersey graduated from St. Clair College this week and says the hub provides motivation and a sense of community for young designers starting out.

“It’s nice to be able to come into an environment and just work with people around because I’m sure if anyone who sews knows it’s very time consuming, it’s very tedious,” Kersey said.

“So to have people around us, the energy and just encouragement, we can also bat ideas off of each other. I feel like it’s going to help excel and help motivate us a lot as young designers still trying to work our way into such a tough industry.”

The space located at Sho Studios, 628 Monmouth Road, will run on a membership model, with some free public access on weekends.