New faces, familiar issues await incoming Amherstburg council

Three new faces are joining Amherstburg council after voters elected business owner Jen DeLuca, Wes Ewer and Keith Boussey to the five-member council table.

DeLuca topped the councillor race with 5,597 votes, while Ewer received 3,370 votes and Boussey earned 2,896.

The certified voter turnout was 41.49 per cent, with 9,028 ballots cast out of 21,759 eligible electors.

Jen DeLuca Jen DeLuca. (Source: Jen DeLuca)

DeLuca said she was surprised by the level of support she received and adds budget discipline and teamwork will be key priorities.

“I’m just so humbled by it. I’m honoured to do it, and I feel happy and proud and ready. I’m excited about the people I’m going to get to work with because it seems like a really strong, collaborative crew, and I believe that’s what we need,” DeLuca said.

Ewer, a lifelong Amherstburg resident, said he’s looking forward to working with both new and returning members around the council table.

“A lot of long time, lifelong residents on council. I think that’s what the the voters kind of were looking for. And now the real job starts, to collaboratively together to put any of the objections or disagreements we have aside and look for the best pathway forward for the whole of Amherstburg,” Ewer said.

Wes Ewer Wes Ewer. (Source: Wes Ewer)

Ewer says one issue will quickly rise to the top of council’s agenda.

“The elephant in the room is the policing situation with Windsor not opting to renew the contract. We’re kind of up against that. So I think that’ll be issue number one for sure. And as it should be, it’s a large expense. So we need to make sure that we’re evaluating all of the options appropriately,” Ewer said.

The new council will be sworn in next month.