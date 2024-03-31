Effective Sunday Mar. 31, the police service boards of the Town of Essex, Tecumseh, and Municipality of Lakeshore will be dissolved making way for a single entity, Essex Detachment Board - North.

As of Apr. 1, the Community Safety and Policing Act, 2019, comes into effect, meaning that police service boards under the former Police Services Act will be discontinued in favour of new detachment boards, for municipalities policed by the OPP.



Last October, the Ministry of the Solicitor General approved the new board to be made up of nine representatives from Lakeshore, Essex, and Tecumseh.



Police services boards oversee how policing is provided in their local community. Under the new legislation, police service boards are to be representative of the communities they serve. These boards contribute to their community's safety and well-being by working with local citizens and organizations to make sure their community receives the appropriate policing it needs.



The new rules state each municipality must appoint a Council representative and community representative as well as an agreed upon an "at-large" representative.



Two representatives will also be appointed by the province.



Current board members appointed to date are:

Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey

Lakeshore Community Representative Julie Johnston

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy

Essex Community Representative Dave Kigar

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara

Tecumseh Community Representative Paul Sweet

For the balance of this term of municipal office, the at-large representative will be rotated between the three municipalities, starting with Tecumseh.



Tecumseh Council appointed former PSB Chair, Chris Hales, who will serve out the balance of 2024 once his appointment is confirmed by Essex and Lakeshore.



For 2025, Lakeshore will make the appointment and in 2026, Essex will make the appointment, subject to agreement by all three municipalities.



The new Detachment Board is expected to get underway with their first meeting in April, 2024. For the time being, the new board meetings will be held in Tecumseh and livestreamed for public access.

