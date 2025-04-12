A new music festival is coming to Windsor this summer.

'Mystic Garden Music Festival' will take place July 5 and 6 at Lanspeary Park and is being described as a celebration of electronic music.

It's being put on by Kenekted, a Windsor-based electronic music collective that is dedicated to cultivating community through high-energy, bass-driven events.

Public relations lead Ocean Ryan says the festival is a two-day multi-genre event.

"We're having music," says Ryan. "We're going to have some art activations. We're going to be having a nice little community thing. Hopefully we're pushing this forward. We want to make this an every year event."

She says the event will feature more than 20 artists.

"We got a nice set up of local artists on our lineup with a few out of town surprises," she says. "I can't say too too much on who we're having yet but we do have it all set up."

Ryan says more than a few hundred people are expected to attend both days.

She feels the event is more than a music event.

"We like to be connected and our fan base and the people that come out to our shows really are truly connected," says Ryan. "It's something real, it's going to be a movement here in Windsor."

Ryan says the lineup is set and will be announced in mid-May.

She says tickets for the two-day event went on sale on Monday.