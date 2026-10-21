New e-bike and e-scooter rules coming to Tecumseh

Tecumseh is moving ahead with plans to develop new rules around e-bikes, e-scooters and other motorized devices.

Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to direct administration to prepare an off-road traffic bylaw and propose changes to the town’s parks bylaw.

Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti said he would like to see some coordination with neighbouring municipalities as new regulations are developed.

“Could there be a coordinated effort, perhaps, to see if there’s a consensus on what the whole municipality, and maybe even including Windsor, that this is for the protection of the residents, and kind of come up with that one type of mileage that is is similar to enforcement,” Bachetti said.

Administration said there will be discussions with other municipalities, although identical bylaws are unlikely.

The discussion also turned to existing provincial age restrictions and whether they’re being followed.

Staff said that e-bike and e-scooter safety is a priority for the local OPP detachment board, with education and enforcement included in its action plan.

Mayor Gary McNamara said younger riders are still being seen on public roads.

“I can guarantee you that there are many that are under the age of 14 that are driving them on roads, you know, catch me if you can and and I think that’s some of the issue, but that’s left to the parents to be able to actually monitor that,” McNamara said.

Outgoing Ward 1 Councillor Alicia Higgison said the new rules also need to account for other devices increasingly showing up on sidewalks.

“Some of the enclosed mobility scooters, I’ve seen those on the sidewalk and I took a look and that’s actually where they’re supposed to be, which is crazy because they take up the entire sidewalk and they go really fast. They have doors on them and they look like a vehicle and they behave like a vehicle,” Higgison said.

Administration will now prepare the new bylaw and proposed parks bylaw amendments for a new term of council to consider.