A 31-year-old from Tecumseh will represent the New Democrats in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore in the next federal election.

Alex Ilijoski was recently selected as the candidate and held his campaign kick-off Sunday afternoon at the union hall on Turner Road in Windsor.

Ilijoski is an ambulance communications officer and is also a union steward for Ontario Public Service Employees Unions (OPSEU) Local 154.

He says this is his first time running in a federal election but says previously ran in Tecumseh's municipal election in 2022.

Ilijoski says despite running in the last municipal election, he doesn't consider himself a politician.

"I contemplated getting into politics mainly because I didn't really feel I wanted to do it however after talking to some friends and family they thought I would be a good fit in the role because I'll be pretty transparent, I'm pretty open and honest when it comes to things and I've been an advocate just throughout my life for certain issues and what not and they thought I'd be a good fit," says Ilijoski.

He says he has supported the the NDP since he was allowed to vote.

"The party values, the fact that it's a working class party, that it's for the rights of individuals and working class people like myself have always been attractive to me and resonated with me on a personal level," he says. "So it was pretty much a no brainer for me to try and get the nomination for the NDP."

Ilijoski believes a main issue for his riding is affordable housing.

"Whether that's younger people, or older or middle-class whatever it is, there's just not enough of it out there and the government basically just hasn't been investing enough resources and time and policies and trying to mitigate that issue for its constituents," says Ilijoski.

In a news release, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said "Alex truly understands the issues people are facing in this country. He’s seen firsthand how Canadian health care is under threat, he knows how important it is we protect and create more good, well-paying unionized jobs, and just important it is that we get the cost of living down for people."

The Liberals Irek Kusmierczyk currently represents the riding.

The Conservatives have yet to name a candidate for the riding.