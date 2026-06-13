New Cycling in Essex webpage called ‘one-stop shop’ for cycling opportunities in the town

The Town of Essex is trying to make it easier to learn more about the cycling opportunities available throughout the community.

The town, in consultation with Share the Road, a local group of cycling enthusiasts from Essex County, has launched a new Cycling in Essex webpage.

The online resource highlights some of the town’s cycling routes and features information about cycling in the region, suggested cycling routes to help riders get started, details on bike lockers, safe cycling tips, and information about the scenic waterfront trails that connect Essex to neighbouring communities.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy says they want people to have easy access to cycling information in the town of Essex.

“If they’re a local and a visitor and they’re planning a cycling trip, we wanted a one-stop place for information so they can see how bike-friendly Essex is,” she says.

Bondy says it tincludes some of the routes around the town.

“You can see there’s something for everybody; you can look at different featured routes we have. There’s a 5-kilometre and a 27-kilometre; we feature the EC Way, the 100-kilometre. There’s also some little cycling trails in Essex that are safe and accessible for families,” she says.

Bondy says Essex Centre is known as the hub of Essex County and perfect for cyclists.

“It’s a great place to see a lot of things. We have wineries from one end to the other,” she says. “We also have a lot of beautiful parks to see and a lot of local businesses to check out. We have a beautiful hotel and a lot of short-term rentals in Colchester that are licensed. We want people to staycation here and come here.”

The town also offers overnight parking options, making it easier for cyclists to extend their stay and experience all that Essex has to offer.

Click here to visit the Cycling in Essex webpage.