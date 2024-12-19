Three pedestrian crossings along Front Road in LaSalle are expected to be activated any day now.

Mayor Crystal Meloche says the lights at the crossings should be turned on any time now, as the plan was to have them operational this week.

In October 2024, the council approved $475,000 to install three pedestrian crossings on Front Road at the intersections of Bouffard, Huron, and Boismier.

LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche says the lights are meant to address an increase in pedestrian traffic around the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing.

"That's supposed to do two things: obviously give pedestrians a safe way to cross Front Road and also hopefully slow down traffic," she says.

Meloche says they went with a different style of light.

"We did the different light as well because of the speed of the traffic that travels there and the four-laned highway," she says. "We want to make sure people are stopping for pedestrian crossings; that's why we went for a different type of signal."

Meloche says drivers will need to slow down and keep their eyes open.

"Obviously those things aren't going to be activated all the time. I know there were some concerns from residents thinking this is really going to delay traffic. They're only going to be initiated when there is a walker there. Keep your eyes out because we do have a lot of people who cross there," she says.

It's expected foot traffic in that area will increase even more once the new multi-use path opens later this winter at LaSalle Landing.