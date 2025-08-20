A new community centre in Cottam's Ridgeview Park is nearing completion.

Construction on the $3-million project began last fall and Kingsville officials have just announced the name of the centre following a significant donation.

Deputy Mayor Kim DeYong said the Gosfield Communications Co-operative donated $250,000 toward the project, which includes naming rights.

"The naming rights go for 20 years, and the name of the centre is going to be the Gosfield Communications Community Centre," DeYong said.

"I think it's great that they'll get the recognition for their contributions and facilities need a name that's rooted in the community."

DeYong said Gosfield's donation will be used to enhance park features and community programming.

"They're going to bring audio/visual equipment, they're going to bring wifi, they're even going to install a history of Cottam component into the centre so no one better to do it than them," she said.

DeYong said some new features of the facility will include a kitchen, community spaces, and a bigger outdoor covered pavilion.

"The centre also has our Cottam library located in it, and it's going to be one of the smaller branches, which it is currently, but it will have access to the community space for their programming. So I know they're looking forward to putting on some programs for Cottam as well," DeYong said.

DeYong said details of a grand opening celebration being held next month will be announced soon.