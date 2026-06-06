New contract for Essex County roads division

A sign for County Road 42 near the intersection with County Road 19 in Tecumseh.

There’s a collective agreement in place for workers in the roads division at the County of Essex.

County Council has approved the two-year deal after members of Teamsters Local 879 ratified it in late May.

It covers the period from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2028.

The contract includes a 3.5% wage increase for operators; 8% for mechanics and electricians; and 3% for lead hands and other classifications.

There’s also improvements to vacation and banked overtime carryover provisions, and an expansion of overtime premium provisions for weekend maintenance operations.

“This agreement reflects our deep respect for the skill, professionalism and commitment of our County road team members. Their expertise keeps our network reliable, and their dedication ensures that every resident and visitor can travel our roads safely and with confidence. This agreement not only recognizes the essential work they do each day, but also reinforces our shared commitment to maintaining a safe, strong and well-connected community,” said County of Essex CAO Sandra Zwiers.

The department is responsible for maintaining more than 1,500 kilometres of county roads across all seven local municipalities.