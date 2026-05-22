New conservation area opens in Amherstburg

A new conservation area officially opened in Amherstburg after years of planning between the Collavino family and the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

The Collavino Conservation Area was unveiled on Thursday and includes 150 acres of provincially significant wetlands and environmentally sensitive land along River Canard that was donated by Loris Collavino and his family in 2022 to ensure it would remain protected permanently.

The conservation area now features a 2.2-kilometre walking trail, picnic areas, and shaded gathering spaces, with future plans including a viewing pavilion, shoreline protection work, a possible kayak launch, and a memorial forest.

The Collavino family also donated $100,000 through the Essex Region Conservation Foundation to help develop the site, with another $50,000 contribution announced on Thursday.

Loris Collavino says exposing young people to nature was a major motivation behind the project.

“When I saw the nature that was here, the possibilities of people having access to this, it just made a lot of sense that it should be open to the public. And I think for me and my family, what’s important is that, the more public is exposed to this type of an environment, this type of wetland, the more they’re going to appreciate it.”

He says there are future plans for the site.

“There’s a nice deck pavilion that we’re going to put up on top of the hill that you’ll be able to look over the entire property. And there’s more shoreline protection, possibly a boat ramp and a kayak ramp to be able to get into this wet cell or into River Canard and paddle around. Also we’re looking at developing a memorial forest here.”

This area opens as Ontario continues their path forward to consolidate the province’s 36 conservation authorities into seven regional bodies.

Collavino expressed hope that the mergers will not impact local conservation authority staff and relationships.

“The merger is - I don’t know if it’s needed or not - but I hope it doesn’t affect the local people that are here, the local conservation authority and their staff because they’ve been wonderful to deal with.”

ERCA CAO, Tim Byrne, says ERCA’s work protecting local natural areas will continue.

“I just like to tell anybody that’s listening that we aren’t going anywhere, and with local engagement, local participation, local decision making, these types of properties will sustain themselves for now and into the future.”

The site provides habitat for several species at risk, including Blanding’s turtles, eastern foxsnakes, and queensnakes.

Organizers say the long-term goal is to create a destination where residents can connect with nature while ensuring the wetland habitat remains protected for future generations.