A new condo development has been approved at committee level and will now need city council approval.

During Tuesday's Development and Heritage Standing Committee meeting, a report was presented to the committee regarding a zoning change to allow for the development on Grove Avenue, between Josephine Avenue and Partington Avenue.

Olivia Construction Homes Inc. is looking to construct a two-storey build, with a total of 43 dwelling units and 56 parking spaces.

The land was formally St. Johns Catholic Elementary School, and has been vacant since the building was demolished.

A few delegates attended the meeting on Tuesday afternoon stressing their concerns with an influx in traffic in the area, and the lack of parking that already exists prior to this build due to the University of Windsor and St. Clair College buildings nearby.

The recommendation was passed by the committee, with the amendment that an open house be held by the developer for the surrounding residents prior to the report going to city council.

Linda MacKenzie, Neighbourhood Committee Representative, says she's worried about the influx of cars in the area due to the small amount of parking provided.

"I mean they're saying that there only needs to be 1.25 parking spots per unit, well maybe in that area where we're really close to the university and there's a lot of students, maybe the by-law should be different."

Angelo Marignani, ward 7 councillor and committee member, opposed the recommendation and says there are many students in the area trying to park to go to school.

"There is going to be overflow and a lot of points were brought up - it's going to be sold as condos but it doesn't stop someone from subletting it to having multiple people in that one unit. And each person has their own car. So I can see a problem coming forward in time. And our job is to prevent that problem from ever happening."



Marignani says he did agree with holding an open house for the residents to express their concerns.



"By having the residents engage the developer before the development comes into play, I think that removes some of the anxiety that the residents have, and that's what we're here for. We're here to remove that anxiety and prove that quality of life not just for the residents but for everyone - even the developers."



This report is expected to return to city council following their summer break.

