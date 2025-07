Unionized workers at Performance Ford in Windsor have ratified a new, three-year contract.

Unifor Local 195 reports members voted 88 per cent in favour of the agreement that includes a front-loaded wage increase to all classifications, as well as wages increases in the second and third year and a new minimum wage inflation protection.

The union says members will receive a $1,000 signing bonus, plus improvements to wages and benefits.

Local 195 represents 32 workers at the dealership.