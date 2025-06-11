Contract ratified at Central Stamping Limited in Windsor.

"Traditionally it's really tough negotiation with Central Stamping but this set of negotiation dispute the challenge and the economy and the tariff threat, both parties came to the table with full intention to get a deal," says Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout.

Nabbout says a ratification meeting took place at the union hall on Somme Avenue Tuesday, where the membership voted 65% in favour of the four-year deal.

It includes a $4.75 wage increase over the life of the agreement as well as a one-time special adjustment of 0.60 for different classifications at the plant.

Nabbout feels the wage increase is significant.

"Front loaded with $2.75 in the first year of the agreement and a total of $4.75 over the life of the agreement," says Nabbout.

He says the collective agreement was set to expire in September but the company came to the table early.

"They would like to have the customer sit at ease and we were able to strike a deal with the employer and I think overall, we had lots of issues with the benefits," he says. "We were able to streamline and fix all those benefits."

Nabbout says the employer is bidding on new business for the facility.

"I think overall, everybody, the workers are happy, the committee was happy, everybody was pleased and the employer was satisfied with everything that just had happened," says Nabbout.

The deal also includes benefit improvements, increases in vacation time, paid holiday increases and pension improvements.