A Windsor man out on bail for attempted murder three years ago has been arrested.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday May 4, Windsor police responded to a crash in the 1800 block of Slater Street.

Investigators learned that a vehicle had driven through the fence of a residential property before colliding with a parked vehicle.

When officers spoke to the motorist, they detected a strong odour of alcohol and other signs of impairment.

Further investigation determined the vehicle involved was stolen.

Fernando Ratcliffe, 25, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, impaired operation of a conveyance, and failure to comply with a release order.

In June 2022, Ratcliffe was granted bail on multiple charges, including five counts of attempted murder, following an incident that saw multiple people shot outside of a Forest Glade bowling alley two months prior. His release conditions included house arrest.

Windsor police say he was remanded into custody while he awaits a court appearance.