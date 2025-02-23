The federal government has selected a new chairperson of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).

The WDBA is mandated with the delivery and oversight of The Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced Marie Campagna to the role on Friday.

Campagna has been a member of the WDBA Board of Directors since 2017 and has most recently served in the role of interim Chair since May 2024.

The federal government says the new bridge is expected to open later this fall.