New bishop installed for Diocese of London

Daniel Miehm (left) shakes Ronald Fabbro's hand as he is appointed as new bishop of Diocese of London, seen in London, Ont. on April 21, 2026. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

Before a packed crowd at St. Peter’s Cathedral in downtown London, the Most Reverend Daniel Miehm was installed as the new bishop for the Diocese of London on Monday afternoon.

During the ceremony Bishop Miehm took time to thank his predecessor Ronald Fabbro for all his years of service to the catholic diocese.

“As I cross the threshold today, I do so humbly do so in the footsteps of some very fine, fine bishops including Bishop Ronald Fabbro who has led this diocese with such faith and dedication for 24 years,” he told those on hand.

After spending nine years as the bishop in the Diocese of Peterborough, Bishop Miehm said he is looking for to working with those involved in the larger Diocese of London saying, “To be received is to be welcomed.”

“So I thank you for welcoming me as the 11th bishop and I pray that our ministry and work together will bear good fruit,” he added.